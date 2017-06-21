Cape Breton school board suffers its third student death this year

HALIFAX — The deaths of three students, including a 13-year-old girl who killed herself on Father's Day, have a Cape Breton school board looking for ways to increase supports as students wrap studies for the summer.

The parents of 13-year-old Madison Wilson of North Sydney, N.S., spoke out Tuesday after their daughter's death Sunday.

Amylynn Wilson and Chris Royal told media outlets that bullying led to her death and more needs to be done to ensure it doesn't happen to other young people.

Darren Googoo, chairman of the Cape Breton Victoria School board, says three students have lost their lives this year and the board is drafting a letter to the provincial Education Department with the idea of starting a dialogue on the issue.

Googoo says one of the problems is that schools only provide support services for students from September to June.