'The excitement we want to create:' Film festival to take over entire Halifax theatre

Anyone looking to catch a movie in downtown Halifax for a week this September will find themselves in the middle of the city’s annual film festival.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Film Festival announced a rebranding to FIN - inspired by the closing title of many films from the French word “end,” and the city’s place by the ocean.

The "n" within the logo also resembles a fin.



This fall, the FIN: Atlantic International Film Festival will completely take over Cineplex’s Park Lane theatre from Sept.14-21, so the only movies screening during the week will be FIN picks.

Wayne Carter, FIN executive director, told reporters after the rebranding launch on the Harbour Hopper that the move to completely take over Park Lane might draw in new people who thought the film festival was exclusive.

“They’re potentially going to come in, look at the schedule and go … never heard of this movie but sounds good, let’s go to this,” Carter said.

“That’s really good for us, that’s the excitement we want to create.”

Carter said by taking over the whole theatre, FIN can control all the branding, poster frames, and total environment of the complex.

The rebranding planning itself took place over the last two years with the Revolve firm, and in that time Carter said they gathered lots of research around their old name which included some comments on how it wasn’t seen as accessible.

“A lot of times the way to sort of circumvent that is to reinvent yourself a little bit, and we felt that you know, with 37 years, the time was right,” Carter said.

The program launch for this September’s film festival will be held Aug.16.