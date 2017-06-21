'There is a crisis:' Halifax advocate says more school guidance counsellors needed

A retired guidance counsellor is calling on the province to fund more positions and move away from the “outdated” 1 counsellor to 500 students formula, saying increased supports for young people are badly needed.

Trevor Brumwell, who worked as a counsellor for more than 30 years at multiple HRM schools including Citadel High before he retired in 2012, said he’s been increasingly concerned that the education department’s ratio of 1 counsellor to 500 students keeps staff overburdened, and kids slip through the cracks when at the least what’s needed is a 1 to 400 ratio.

“What's happening now in terms of relationship violence, and cyberbullying, and social media challenges, and sexuality and sexual orientation and all of that stuff, I mean there is a crisis,” Brumwell said Wednesday.

Although the education department has mental health workers come into some schools one afternoon a week, Brumwell said parachuting someone in for a limited time doesn’t help students with ongoing support, academic expertise, and all the detailed work that counsellors do.

“The people who are on the front line every day, working with those students and those families, are the guidance counsellors,” Brumwell said.

Brumwell said he was alarmed to hear that Citadel High was given 2.5 full time equivalent (FTE) counsellors next year in a diverse school of roughly 1,300, and has learned the school will handle it by having two counsellors work full time in the fall and the third teach instead - leaving the two with more than 600 files each.

If he was facing that scenario in the fall, Brumwell said he knows he would’ve been so overwhelmed he wouldn’t have time to follow up on a kid with severe anxiety, or anorexia, to get referrals, and handle all the emails and phone calls.

“It would be an impossible task,” Brumwell said. “Something would get missed.”

The spring semester would then see all three counselling full time, Brumwell said.

Although the Halifax Regional School Board has increased the number of guidance counsellors by seven across the system this coming year to 96.6 FTEs, spokesman Doug Hadley said the move from three to 2.5 counsellors at Citadel was necessary to balance staff resources and move towards an “equitable level of support” for all schools.

Hadley said the 1 to 500 ratio is a guideline from the education department.

Brumwell said since the ratio is a provincial guideline, it’s up to the department to increase the funding and bring counselling levels up to not be “negligent.”