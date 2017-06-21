Halifax contract evaluations not good enough: auditor general

Halifax isn’t doing a good enough job monitoring and evaluating its contractors’ performance, according to a new report from the municipal auditor general.

The contract management audit released Wednesday is the first by new Halifax auditor general Evangeline Colman-Sadd. The report made five recommendations to the municipality, including vendor performance evaluations and payment penalty clauses.

The audit looked at a sample of 30 contracts across four municipal business units – finance, information, communication and technology; operations support; parks and recreation; and transportation and public works.

Colman-Sadd’s audit found that the contracts were not consistently evaluated.

Transportation and public works, for example, could only prove that one of four snow and ice contracts was evaluated.

“When you’re not evaluating the vendors at the end, it’s possible that one particular business unit has had a lot of trouble with a vendor and someone else may hire that exact same vendor, not knowing that these problems existed,” Colman-Sadd said after presenting the audit to council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee.

Coun. Matt Whitman pointed to problems a few years ago with grass cutting contracts as evidence that the municipality was having this issue.

“We were not actually keeping an eye on how vendors were doing and monitoring that and evaluating that and that’s one of the things the AG picked up on in her report,” he said.