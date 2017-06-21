Halifax council opens door for 'iconic' new Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

It’s been in the works for 15 years, and now a plan to move the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre into a new location up the street is finally in motion.

Halifax regional council voted Wednesday to rescind its earlier vote to sell off the property at 1940 Gottingen Street, the old Red Cross site. Instead, council voted to explore options for “proceeding to sale by economic development stream or intergovernmental transfer,” with the goal of helping the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre build a new facility.

“It’s going to be an iconic building that everybody’s going to be very proud of, and when you drive by it, you’re going to go ok, ‘That’s the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre. That is First Nations. That is Indigenous,’” executive director Pam Glode-Desrochers said after council’s decision.

Glode-Desrochers shared a tearful hug with Coun. Waye Mason after the vote, and told reporters she was excited, overwhelmed and even vibrating at the news.

Mason said talks started in January, when the federal government expressed “preliminary interest” in helping to pay for a new friendship centre in Halifax. Looking at how the municipality could help, Mason said the property at the corner of Gottingen Street and Rainnie Drive was the “most obvious site.”

“This is home and it’s a good fit for us, and I don’t think we could get a better iconic spot than where it is,” Glode-Desrochers.

The development at the site could be up to 200,000 square feet, and the friendship centre needs about 70,000. Glode-Desrochers said she’d like to have affordable housing, green space and a powwow ground in the space as well.

Glode-Desrochers said the friendship centre realized it needed a new space 15 years ago. The business plan for the new location will be done at the end of this month, and then they’ll consult further with the community and look for partners for the project.

“This isn’t a dream now, like this is something we can actually build on, and that’s going to make a huge difference,” she said.

“I want this to be everybody’s project, not just the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre’s project.”

The timing of the vote, on National Aboriginal Day, was purely coincidental, but Mayor Mike Savage mused it could be a “sign from the creator.”