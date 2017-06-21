All Halifax schools to acknowledge traditional Indigenous territory in morning address

A new acknowledgement that schools stand on traditional Indigenous territory is a step in the right direction, and signals a “new beginning,” say Halifax school board members.

The Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) unanimously passed a motion on Wednesday evening that the acknowledgement be used in all schools during the morning commencement address, and in board offices as part of any official ceremony or event.

The statement reads “we acknowledge that we are in Mi’kma’ki, which is the traditional ancestral territory of the Mi’kmaq people.”

Board member Nancy Jakeman thanked member Jennifer Raven for originally bringing the idea forward, and said she hopes the declaration shows respect while educating all children on the importance of Indigenous history, “and leads to the empowerment of our Aboriginal youth.”

Mi'kmaq representative, Jessica Rose, said for Indigenous students the move will likely “help with their sense of pride” to hear themselves identified every morning, and is a good step towards reconciliation as long as the education is there.

Rose said she’s happy to see treaty education ongoing in the P-6 grades, but is looking forward to a time when it’s rolled out into the upper grades.

African Nova Scotian representative Archy Beals said he’d like to eventually see the term “unceded” added to the territorial acknowledgement.

Board member Suzy Hansen said no acknowledgement, especially a new one, can be perfect but it must be sincere and genuine.