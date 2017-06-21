'Proud:' Indigenous Nova Scotians in Halifax on their culture and who they are

As hundreds of people descended on the Halifax Common Wednesday to celebrate National Aboriginal Day, Metro Halifax asked three dance competitors to talk about what the day meant for them as Indigenous Canadians.

Here are their stories:

Thunder Herney

The 21-year-old from Eskasoni First Nation said one word summed up his feelings about being an Indigenous Canadian.

Proud.

“When I think about it, I think of how we lived for centuries and all the colonisation…I am very proud because our people are still here today. I think today of the old ways and our ancestors, of our children from the past that suffered through residential schools, suffered from the church,” he said.

“We have been raped. Our language was taken away from us. Our culture. And yet we still walked forward. As much as we suffered, all the cuts we got, we walk today as proud Indigenous people.”

Herney said he was also happy to talk about his particular style of dance.

“It is called a grass dance. It’s an old, old dance from the Prairies…They were usually scouts and they would dance every time their village would move to a different location,” he explained.

“The grass dancers were the ones who seeked out the lands of the next settlement and they’d sit out there for three to four days patting the long prairie grass and then they’d go back and tell the people that it’s OK to go back… I like sharing these stories with people.”

Natteal Battiste

Originally from Acadia First Nation in Yarmouth, Battiste, 25, lives and works in Halifax.

She took the day off work in order to participate in Wednesday’s celebrations and pay homage to her Indigenous ancestors.

“Most of the time when I come to the powwow it’s really to honour my grandmother and my ancestors and everything that they went through,” Battiste said.

“Even though the history of Canada 150 isn’t probably the best story, it still shows that we have strength by being here and by still being able to celebrate and by still being able to honour those who made it possible that we’re still here.”

Battiste proudly shared the story of her grandmother, Evelyn Battiste, who died two years ago. She said her regalia, medicine bag, feather, and so much of who she is came from her grandmother’s influence.

“She was a huge advocate for our freedom. Everything that I learned always came from her,” she said.

“She’s the key of the family and so I will always hold her in my heart and I will always dance with her.”

Tonia Marshall

Tonia Marshall was on the Halifax Common celebrating her culture with her young children.

Originally from the Potlotek First Nation, Marshall said her family are all dancers. She and her daughter Lexi, 6, were onsite competing in the dance competition.

“We’ve been dancing since I was a child, so we thought we’d come out and share our dancing with the people of Halifax,” she explained.

“It’s a lot of pride. I love watching my kids dance and just passing on those traditions and sharing our culture with other people so that it can be part of some understanding of who we are as people.”

Marshall said she believed reconciliation was perhaps the most important takeaway from the day.

“I think it’s important for us to come to an understanding with other Canadians. I think there’s starting to be a lot more recognition of the history, more understanding,” she said.

“Reconciliation I think is really the most important thing. Sharing our stories and having people understand where we come from and who we are. I think that’s the most important.”