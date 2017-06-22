The champ is home: Dartmouth boxer Custio Clayton hopes new title wins inspire young people

As Custio Clayton unlatches the huge metal box containing his recently won, gold encrusted, championship belts, his four young kids play in the backyard and his dog greets him at the door to his mothers’ home.

The Dartmouth boxer has returned home a champion, speaking humbly about his success, but every once and a while you catch a glimmer of a smile.

“I’m just taking it all in,” Clayton told Metro sitting in the living room of his mother's Dartmouth home, his youngest daughter smiling on his lap with the champion belts on the couch beside him.

“As always my main focus is spending time with my kids. Just to have them with me and to have the belt right now, it’s overwhelming. It’s a good feeling to be back at home, back in Nova Scotia,” he said.

After winning the WBC Continental Americas welterweight and IBF international welterweight titles in Montreal on June 15, beating Mexico's Johnny Navarette, Clayton has returned home for some much-deserved down time and couldn’t be happier with his accomplishments - but for him, success is more about the message his story tells than the popularity that comes along with ranking first in the country for the welterweight division.

When asked if he would be showing his local fans his belts, he gave a laugh.

“I’m so low-key, if it came to it, that’s something I would like to do, go around and show people that all the hard work is paying off, especially to a lot of the young kids now,” he said.

“Go out there and pursue your career and if it’s something you have an interest in doing, just do it.”

He hopes to one day make boxing big again in Nova Scotia, fighting local athletes in front of his local fans.

“What I always wanted was to just show the younger kids, and my own kids that whatever you put your mind to, you can do whatever you want,” he said.

“My first goal, even when I was young was to go to the Olympics, which I achieved. My next goal was to win a couple titles and I’ve done that, and now my other big goal is to become a world champion, and bring a world title back here to Nova Scotia.”

Clayton will spend the next few weeks with his family at home before heading back to Montreal to continue fighting his way to the top.

Seeking Montreal police apology



Custio Clayton says he is still asking for an apology after he says he was racially profiled by Montreal police in early April.

He says he was pulled over on his drive home one evening, handcuffed and accused of dealing drugs while police conducted a search of his car, finding nothing.

He was later released, but still issued a ticket for having incorrect registration on the vehicle he was driving.

“For me all I wanted was an apology. I know they were wrong, they know they were wrong,” he said.

“I want them to give a public apology knowing that you know I didn’t have any drugs, I don’t smoke, knowing that it was false.