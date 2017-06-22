Four firearms stolen from gun safe in Halifax home
Police say they arrested a suspect several hours later and he is now facing charges.
Police say several long-barreled firearms were stolen from home in Halifax.
A break-in at a residence on London Street took place around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, with suspect forcing open a gun safe and taking the weapons.
Around 9 p.m., police say they located the suspect and he was arrested, with four firearms recovered.
A man is now facing charges and is due in court on Thursday.
