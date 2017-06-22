Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan
The company says it will also be shutting down a full-line store in Truro.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Sears Canada has announced that three locations in Nova Scotia are among the nearly 60 stores they will be closing across the country.
In a press release on its website Thursday, the company announced that two full-line Sears stores -- one in Dartmouth at Penhorn Mall and the other in Truro -- will be shutting down, as will the outlet location near the Halifax Shopping Centre.
“The specific timing of the store closings has not yet been finalized,” the statement read.
The closure of the Penhorn Mall location isn't a surprise, as the company announced last October that its Dartmouth store would be shutting down sometime in 2017.
In total, about 2,900 jobs are expected to be lost as Sears Canada undergoes a restructuring plan under court protection from creditors.
More to come.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
All Halifax schools to acknowledge traditional Indigenous territory in morning address
-
'There is a crisis:' Halifax advocate says more school guidance counsellors needed
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Winnipeg boy, 13, left dangling mid-air on Zipper ride at Wonder Shows carnival