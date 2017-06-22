Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan

Sears Canada has announced that three locations in Nova Scotia are among the nearly 60 stores they will be closing across the country.

In a press release on its website Thursday, the company announced that two full-line Sears stores -- one in Dartmouth at Penhorn Mall and the other in Truro -- will be shutting down, as will the outlet location near the Halifax Shopping Centre.

“The specific timing of the store closings has not yet been finalized,” the statement read.

The closure of the Penhorn Mall location isn't a surprise, as the company announced last October that its Dartmouth store would be shutting down sometime in 2017.



In total, about 2,900 jobs are expected to be lost as Sears Canada undergoes a restructuring plan under court protection from creditors.