Man shot as gunfire rings out in Halifax neighbourhood
Police provide few details but say injured person is being treated by paramedics.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say a man was shot in Halifax on Thursday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Duffus Street around 7:40 p.m.
Officers found an injured male who was being treated by paramedics, police said in a statement issued at 8:40 p.m.
There have been no arrests and no other details were provided.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg boy, 13, left dangling mid-air on Zipper ride at Wonder Shows carnival
-
Thief damages window to nab bag of knitting supplies from vehicle: Halifax police
-
Racist incident at Mississauga clinic is sadly not isolated: Adam Kassam
-
Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan