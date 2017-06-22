News / Halifax

Man shot as gunfire rings out in Halifax neighbourhood

Police provide few details but say injured person is being treated by paramedics.

Metro file photo

Police say a man was shot in Halifax on Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Duffus Street around 7:40 p.m.

Officers found an injured male who was being treated by paramedics, police said in a statement issued at 8:40 p.m.

There have been no arrests and no other details were provided. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular