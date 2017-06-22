Outdoor painting, a beach party, and fireworks: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Early Canada Day: You don’t need to wait till next weekend to enjoy some fireworks and fun around the country’s birthday, since a free event in Dartmouth Crossing this Saturday will celebrate Canada’s 150th a bit early. Head to the Pondside Amphitheatre in The Village Shops at Dartmouth Crossing at 8 p.m. with family and friends to enjoy free cake while quantities last, see live music and entertainment, and enjoy a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The event is weather permitting, so keep an eye on updates at dartmouthcrossing.com.

Blooming brushes: The public gardens will be full of artists Saturday as the Friends of the Public Gardens group holds the first of eight planned Paint the Garden events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art groups or individuals can register to bring their easels, pick one of the many scenic sites, and paint the day away. Art lovers are welcome to take in the scene as local artists find inspiration amongst the flowers, fountains, ponds and animals that live within the city park as a part of Canada 150 celebrations.

An epic quest: Downtown Halifax will be the site of a noble quest this Saturday for a good cause, as the second annual Hal-Con Geek Quest photo scavenger hunt takes place. The Hal-Con Sci-Fi Fantasy Association hosts the 19+ event to benefit the IWK and Kids Help Phone, with the entry fee for teams of three to five people at $25. Teams will run around fulfilling a series of quests that tests their knowledge of Hal-Con, the city - and in some cases their sense of humour. Those who come up with the most creative images get extra points! Check-in starts at noon with the scavenger hunt running from 1 to 4 p.m., with judging and prizes being handed out from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will go on rain or shine, with more details at hal-con.com/geekquest.

It's a beautiful day: Flowers, music, food and more are on the go this Saturday for the 10th annual Community Beautification Day in Uniacke Square in Halifax. Area residents are invited to come roll up their sleeves alongside various agencies for the litter cleanup and flower planting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the event presented by the North End Parent Resource Centre and in partnership with HRM, Halifax Regional Police, and the Metro Regional Housing Authority. Stick around after the cleanup for a BBQ, kids activities, entertainment, a cake walk and face painting on Uniacke Street until 12:30 p.m.