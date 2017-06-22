Halifax police make public plea for information in Chelsie Probert homicide

Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to solve the killing of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert this month.

In a release issued Thursday, Halifax Regional Police say they are looking to speak with anyone in the area around the Dartmouth pathway where the incident happened between 9 and 10 p.m. on June 6.

Probert was found in medical distress on a walking path near Farrell Street at about 10 p.m. on June 6. She was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she later died.

Police called her death suspicious originally, and the medical examiner’s office has since ruled it a homicide.

Police spent the next two days scouring the path and the surrounding wooded area for evidence, enlisting the help of Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue.

There have been no arrests so far in the case.