Team Canada's first basketball world cup qualifier to land in Halifax
Canada Basketball said the game against Bahamas will take place at the Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 24.
When Team Canada’s players embark on their quest for a spot in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, their first game will be played in Halifax.
The announcement was made at the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame on Thursday.
“The game will be not only a showcase for our national team but it will be a showcase for basketball here in this province and in the city of Halifax,” said Bryan Crawford, Canada Basketball’s senior director of operations.
The Nov. 24 game will see Team Canada play host to the Bahamas at the Scotiabank Centre. It will also feature an AUS men’s game between Acadia and St. Francis Xavier universities.
“Our Canadian men are an up and coming team, one of the youngest in the world with more players in the NBA than any country with the exception of the United States,” Crawford said.
During the first phase of qualifiers, Canada will play home and away games against Bahamas, Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Canada is currently ranked 24th in the world and eighth in the Americas region.
Carrie Cussons, Scotiabank Centre’s president and ceo, also announced Thursday the facility’s plans for a new basketball floor that will meet FIBA standards. It will be introduced at the event and be available for the city’s NBL team, AUS and other community sports events.