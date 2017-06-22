Thousands of customers affected by downtown Halifax power outage
HALIFAX — Part of downtown Halifax was evacuated as a precaution Thursday evening and part of the city was without power for a couple of hours.
Halifax fire officials say the area along Barrington street involved a city block of mostly commercial buildings.
Nova Scotia Power says some 8600 customers were without electricity for a time, but power was restored to most by 8 p.m.
The utility says underground equipment on Barrington Street was damaged, but it's not known how it happened.
