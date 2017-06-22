Woman grabbed by man while waiting for bus in Sackville

Police are investigating after a woman waiting for a bus in Sackville says she was grabbed after someone driving by stop and asked for directions.

In a media release issued on Thursday, RCMP said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the victim was approached by a man on Sackville Drive.

“The woman was waiting for a bus when the man pulled up beside her in a car and asked for directions to a street in Halifax,” the RCMP statement said. “He then asked the woman to get into the car and help him with the directions.”

The woman said no, but agreed to add the information to the GPS on the man's phone.

Police said as the man passed her the phone through the passenger window, he reached out and grabbed her arm.

The woman was able to get away and the suspect drove off.

The suspect is described as short with dark hair and a dark complexation. He was also described as having an accent.