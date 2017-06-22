Young man dead, two others in hospital, after Nova Scotia car crash
Police say the driver fled the scene and was arrested about eight hours later.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal crash that has left one man dead and two others in hospital.
In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said that shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday there was single-vehicle crash on Bog Road in the community of Mount Denson in Hants County.
According to police, a 22-year-old man died at the scene.
Two others – a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old female – were also passengers in the car. They were both taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, is alleged to have fled the scene. He was eventually found by police around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police have said charges are pending against the driver.