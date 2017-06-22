News / Halifax

Young man dead, two others in hospital, after Nova Scotia car crash

Police say the driver fled the scene and was arrested about eight hours later.

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal crash that has left one man dead and two others in hospital.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said that shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday there was single-vehicle crash on Bog Road in the community of Mount Denson in Hants County.

According to police, a 22-year-old man died at the scene.

Two others – a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old female – were also passengers in the car. They were both taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, is alleged to have fled the scene. He was eventually found by police around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police have said charges are pending against the driver.

