Boy, 16, charged with second degree murder in Chelsie Probert homicide

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with second degree murder in Chelsie Probert’s Dartmouth death earlier this month.

Probert, 18, was found in medical distress on a walking path near Farrell Street at about 10 p.m. on June 6. She was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she later died.

Police called her death suspicious originally, and the medical examiner’s office has since ruled it a homicide.

On Thursday morning, investigators in the homicide unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested a 16-year-old boy at a Dartmouth residence.

The teen was held overnight and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court on Friday to face a charge of second degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident who hasn’t come forward yet to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Halifax police will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to answer questions around the case.