Campaign raising funds for family of 13-year-old Nova Scotia girl who died by suicide

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the family of a Cape Breton teen who died by suicide to cover funeral expenses and raise awareness around bullying.

The GoFundMe page for Madison Wilson’s family was set up Wednesday, just a few days after the 13-year-old took her own life on Sunday.

“Madison loved music, she was talented, outgoing, and so beautiful. She was loved by all. Please lets stand up for Madison and stop bullying,” the description of the fundraising page reads.

Madison’s parents, Chris Royal and Amylynn Wilson of North Sydney, N.S., have said bullying led the death of their daughter and more needs to be done to ensure it doesn't happen to other young people.

They said Madison was subject to verbal abuse at school and through social media.

The page had reached $860 of the $1,000 goal by Friday afternoon.

Wilson's death was the third this year alone in the Cape Breton Victoria School board.