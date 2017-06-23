Halifax Grammar School expansion project underway

With the demolition of Halifax Grammar School’s Tower Road campus theatre and parking lot completed earlier this month, work is underway for a $14.5 million school expansion being called “the largest ever community investment in independent education in Nova Scotia.”

In a media release issued Friday, the Halifax Grammar School announced 75 per cent of required project funds have already been raised.

Designed by Architecture 49 and built by Armour Construction Ltd., the Halifax Grammar School expansion will unify the school’s Tower Road middle school and Atlantic Street preparatory and senior schools into a single campus on Tower Road.

The media release noted that besides requiring significant repairs, the Atlantic Street building had become too small. Senior school students were working in hallways, and preparatory school children were overflowing into portables.

The school was also paying to rent gym and auditorium spaces.

The Tower Road extension is scheduled to open in September 2018.

It will include a state-of-the-art learning commons, a double gymnasium, science labs, a media arts room, and collaborative workspaces.