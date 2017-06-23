Police look for missing 16-year-old boy from Halifax
Tevin Campbell has not been seen since Thursday, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Halifax.
On Friday, Halifax Regional Police said in a release that Tevin Campbell has not been seen since Thursday.
He was last seen in area near the 100 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard in Halifax.
Campbell is described as a black male, about 5’6”, and weighing 110 pounds. No clothing description was available.
Police said there is nothing to suggest that Campbell has met with foul play, but police are concerned for his well-being.
Officers are asking that Campbell, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, call police at 902-490-5020.
