Police warn of 'suspicious man' approaching females in Lower Sackville

Police say they’re investigating four complaints involving a “suspicious man” who has been approaching women in Lower Sackville.

In a media release on Friday afternoon, Halifax District RCMP said they’ve received three complaints following a report they issued on Thursday about a woman being approached while waiting for a bus on Sackville Drive.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the woman was approached by a man in a blue or green hatchback car. He asked her for directions to a Halifax street and then loosely gripped the woman’s arm before she was able to break free.

Since that report was issued on Thursday, RCMP have received three similar complaints from the Lower Sackville area.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., a man tried to get a teenage girl’s attention near the Walker Avenue transit terminal. At 2 p.m. that same day, a man pulled up in his car in the same area on Walker Avenue and spoke to another woman about taking the bus to Halifax.

He then offered to give her a drive, which she refused.

Police said sometime within the last few days, a man also drove by another female teenager and offered her a drive.

The man in all these incidents is described as having short, dark hair and a dark complexion. He is also described as driving a green or blue hatchback car.

The investigation is ongoing.