902 ManUp bringing positive voice to north-end Halifax: 'I'm a huge supporter of what's being done'

Kids jumping on a bouncy castle, with hot dogs and hamburgers served on a grill nearby.

It was a sunny summer afternoon Sunday on the Halifax Common as community members gathered to simply enjoy a family-fun day.

After two shootings in north-end Halifax over the past week, bringing the number to six for the municipality in June, an event hosted by 902 ManUp brought people together on a good note, something District 8 councillor Lindell Smith is a huge supporter of.

“They just want to make sure that we celebrate the community, instead of everyone coming together for a sad event," said Smith, who was there with his wife and daughter.

"This is about celebrating what we have now."

902 ManUp was created following a rash of homicides in 2016, with most of those killed being young black men.

The group was formed to help youth in north-end Halifax, showing them the good in the community and encouraging them to live a positive lifestyle. It is run by about 100, mostly black men, who act as mentors, educators and community service promoters.

Sunday's event was timely as it followed the shooting of a 23-year-old man on Duffus Street last Thursday night, and the June 18th shooting in the area near Duffs Street and Jarvis Lane, where a family dog was injured as shots were fired into a home.

No arrests have been made for either incident.

More than 100 people turned out Sunday to grab some BBQ, check out the obstacle course, or get their faces painted.

“I’m a huge supporter of what is being done by 902 ManUp,” Smith said.

Sheldon Cain, a community member, was also in attendance Sunday, with his son. He said he was happy to be involved in a positive, community-based event like this.

“I think there should be more of it. We focus way too much on all the bad stuff that goes on and we don’t look at the good stuff that’s going on," Cain said.