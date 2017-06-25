Halifax Heroes: Dartmouth teen and champion volunteer all about 'youth empowerment'

Ask Cheyenne Hardy to talk about her community involvement and the 16-year-old Dartmouth High School student smiles a bit shyly.

“I just love to take part in my community. I do whatever I can do. I volunteer at the Stairs Memorial Food Bank, I volunteer at the IWK in the summertime, I volunteer with Special Olympics and the Kiwanis Club,” she begins.

“I am part of the CeaseFire community response team (in Dartmouth North), and I created a project called Project Comfort. Oh, and I am an air cadet and I’m also in Pathfinders.”

Hardy’s volunteer work in her community of north end Dartmouth has led her to be named one of four Canadian youth to be honoured with the Prince of Wales' Youth Service Award. She’ll receive the award at the WE Day Toronto event in September.

The national awards program is in its second year and honours “exceptional young Canadians” who are taking positive actions at home and globally.

“One of the main things that I’m really passionate about is youth empowerment. I believe just because you’re young doesn’t mean you can’t do something,” Hardy said.

“We are the leaders of today, so I think the more youth that get involved the better the world will be. I love helping out. It feels weird when I’m not. I really don’t like to stay inside for more than a day.”

As part of her volunteer work with CeaseFire, Hardy said last fall she suggested making fleece comfort blankets to give to families who’d lost a loved one due to gun violence. It has been called Project Comfort.



“We put the victim’s initials on it…We’ve been making the blankets and we’ve been giving them out,” she explained.

“It just brings a little bit of comfort to the families that did lose the loved one.”

Last year, Hardy made a video about her community in an effort to showcase the great things happening there.

“A lot of people see it as a bad place and there’s a lot of stigma attached to it and it almost felt like (this community) was getting bullied by all kinds of people. I just wanted to show that Dartmouth North really is a great place to live and there are a lot of great people,” she said.

“I know because I’ve been working with them through different organizations…It has over 1,000 views right now…Hopefully I changed at least a few people’s opinions about my community.”

Cheyenne’s mother Rowena Hardy said her daughter’s selflessness inspires her. For her 16th birthday in April, Cheyenne decided to ask for donations to help a young woman in Africa who needed $2,000 for an operation to remove her spleen.

Without the surgery, the 22-year-old named Precious would die.

During her birthday celebration, Cheyenne raised more than $700. Almost two weeks later, she asked permission to speak at a CHAMA (Challenge Aids and Malaria in Africa) benefit to help fundraise the remainder of the money.

“She told people I live in Canada. I have access to health care, I have access to education, so there’s nothing that I need for my birthday,” Rowena recalled.

“Then she said ‘But she (Precious) needs $2,000 to save her life. That’s all it’ll take. Why wouldn’t I do it?’ I was so proud of her.”

Combined with funds raised at her birthday party, Hardy’s 50/50 draw that night and a few phone calls the next day were all it took.



The young woman named Precious had her surgery at the end of May and is recovering well.

“We’re hoping to set up a phone call soon. Now she has a chance of the life she should be having,” the teen said.

“I think we should all get out there and do the best we can do. It doesn’t matter how much or how little, you’re still making a difference.”

Have someone to nominate?

Each week, we will profile an unsung volunteer hero in our community as part of Halifax Heroes.