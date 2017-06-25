News / Halifax

Man seriously injured after truck crashes into concrete wall in Lower Sackville

Police say the accident happened at the Halifax Public Libaries location on Sackville Drive.

Police say a man was seriously injured after an accident at the Halifax Public Libraries location in Lower Sackville.

According to a release from the RCMP, a truck struck a concrete wall at the location on Sackville Drive and the driver, a man, suffered serious injuries.

The accident happened around 7:10 a.m. Sunday, with police, fire and paramedics all called to the scene.

RCMP anticipate that the library will be closed for a while and there will be disruptions to the traffic flow in the area for the next several hours,” a statement issued at 8 a.m. Sunday said.

There were no other injuries and police are investigating to determine the cause.

