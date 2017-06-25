Crime stoppers: Police say they averted armed robberies in two Nova Scotia communities

Police in Nova Scotia say they averted planned armed robberies of a home and businesses in Kentville and Annapolise Royal last week.

On June 22, police arrested 20-year-old Joel Andre Gaudet and 23-year-old Kaileyne Laura Anne Thomas, both of Church Point, as a result of a traffic stop after receiving information the two were allegedly planning to commit numerous break and enters and armed robberies in the above communities.

The two arrested were charged with conspiring or planning to commit a robbery, conspiring or planning to commit a break and enter, possessing instruments or tools for the purpose of breaking into a place, and two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Gaudet was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.