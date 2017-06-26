Charges laid after naked man seen masturbating in Halifax park

A Halifax man has been charged after police say a father and son came across a naked man masturbating in a park.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police said they received a call about a man masturbating on a trail in Long Lake Park.

According to a police release, a father and his young son were walking on the trail that runs parallel to the 0-100 block of Old Sambro Road, when they encountered a naked man masturbating.

The father yelled at the man, who quickly got dressed and left the area.

Police responded to the area, quickly found the suspect, and arrested him without incident.