Five teens charged in Dartmouth swarming where man stabbed

A vehicle break-in involving a 16-year-old boy led Halifax police to lay charges against him and four other teens in last week’s swarming incident when a man was stabbed.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 12:15 p.m. last Monday a report came in about a young man smashing a car window with a hammer on Mill Lane. He then took a purse from the car and ran away.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy with the hammer in the 0-100 block of Alderney Drive. A K-9 officer also found property that came from the damaged vehicle.

While being arrested, the teen tried to pull away and trip the officer and to spit on him. Police found him in possession of a quantity of marijuana. He appeared in court last Tuesday on charges related to the break-in.

Throughout the course of that investigation, police said they gathered information that the 16-year-old was involved in the June 18 stabbing that occurred around 6:25 p.m. near Thistle Street and Wyse Road.

At the time, the 40-year-old victim told police a group of seven teenagers surrounded him, and after being asked for a cigarette, he was stabbed in the lower abdomen by a young white male.

Last Monday around 7:50 p.m., officers searched a residence in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road, where evidence related to the stabbing was seized.

At 9:44 a.m. last Thursday, a 17-year-old boy from Dartmouth was arrested at a residence on the 100 block of Prince Albert Road.

Three others, including girls aged 15 and 17 (both from Halifax), and a 14-year-old boy from Dartmouth, were arrested at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

All four of those teens appeared in Halifax provincial youth court last Friday to face robbery charges.

The two boys have each been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while the 17-year-old is also facing two counts of breach of probation.

The 17-year-old girl and the 14-year-old boy have each been charged with breach of an undertaking.

The 16-year-old boy from the vehicle break-in was held in custody and will face charges relating to the stabbing as well. He will appear in Halifax provincial youth court a later date.