'Maritimers would be proud:' Halifax-inspired restaurant seeing success in Calgary

Garlic fingers, donairs and lobster rolls - staples in the diet of any Maritimer. So much so that as one Haligonian moved west, he knew exactly what he needed to bring along.

Inspired by all things East Coast, Josh Robinson and business partner Samim Aminzadah opened a restaurant in downtown Calgary to introduce the west to the foods they’d been missing out on.

They named it Blowers & Grafton, after the streets that intersect to create the famous Pizza Corner, and have already sold over 5,000 donairs.

The restaurant serves what Robinson calls “Halifax street food,” which includes everything from the classic Pizza Corner finds to the clam and chips you can find in trucks or huts on the side of the road while driving through rural Nova Scotia.

“We both believe there is a lack of geographically-influenced eateries and food that come from within Canada,” explained Robinson.

“Nova Scotia and the Maritimes are such a culturally distinct people and experience that go with the food as well."

Prior to opening, Robinson said there was much excitement about the concept from Maritimers as they learned they would be able enjoy their favorite meals nearly 5,000 kilometres away from home - but they quickly learned the food was a hit with non-Maritimers alike.

“We wanted to make sure that Maritimers would be proud of what it is, that it is authentic, but also that anybody would be comfortable coming in and really enjoy the food,” said Robinson.

In order to keep it authentic, Blowers & Grafton remains stocked with Maritime-sourced food wherever possible. The mussels and clams come from P.E.I., and they source blueberries and lobster from Nova Scotia.

The bar is also stocked with seven different Garrison beers, Moosehead, and of course, Alexander Keiths.

The restaurant plays the music of local East Coast musicians, the walls are lined with photos from across the Atlantic region, and Robinson and Aminzadah stay true to ideas of Maritime hospitality by taking the time each day to talk with restaurant goers.

“Pizza Corner is one of the only big hubs in Nova Scotia. Our population is a lot smaller than some bigger cities, and it’s a lot more dispersed, but it’s so incredible in my mind that we do have a spot that anybody who is in Halifax and happens to be downtown Halifax, congregates at to eat some of our main staples, and that’s Pizza Corner," said Robinson.



“It’s where those people came from, all the Halifax pubs, it’s that communal energy they bring together. So we’re trying to in a sense recreate that nice laid back culture and vibe here within the restaurant."

The pair hope they will eventually be lucky enough in the future to open a second location closer to the Calgary bar scene, serving their cuisine later into the night and offering an even more authentic Pizza Corner experience.

