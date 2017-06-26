Halifax looking for consultant to review taxi industry

The municipality is looking for a consultant to review the Halifax taxi industry.

Regional council voted in favour of the review in May, and a request for proposals (RFP) is now open looking for a consultant to conduct an in-depth industry review and jurisdictional scan.

The review will look at passenger and driver safety measures like audio and video recording, GPS tracking, car shields, passenger trip logs and emergency alarm buttons.

It will also cover training for cultural sensitivity, safety, professionalism and services to people with disabilities, and accessibility services, plus new industry technology like smartphone applications and cashless fare payment.

On the administrative side, the consultant will look at the municipality’s authority to issue, deny, suspend and revoke licences for drivers charged or convicted of criminal offences related to passenger safety.

The consultant will submit an interim report with a draft recommendation, and then a final recommendation report “addressing the public and stakeholder concerns and research findings for improving the vehicle for hire industry in the Halifax Regional Municipality.”