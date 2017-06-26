New digs for North End Community Health Centre

When the North End Community Health Centre opens its doors to primary care patients on Tuesday morning, it’ll be in a brand new location.

After years of working in cramped quarters that required extensive renovations, the first and largest phase of the centre’s move is complete.

“The staff they are just beaming. One staff member broke into tears when she came up,” Dr. Rod Wilson said in an interview Monday.

“So I can’t wait to see what our patients have to say (Tuesday). That’s going to be pretty good.”

The family physician is the health centre’s executive director. He said it took staff two full weeks to move the centre’s primary care site from 2165 Gottingen St. to 2131 Gottingen St.

The centre announced last September that it had entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Nova Scotia Health Authority for the new site.

“This is the biggest team that we have of our three teams. It’s our physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers. This is where we see the bulk of our patients,” Wilson explained.

“We have about 2,000 encounters a month and probably 1,400 to 1,500 a month are through the primary care site.”

Wilson said they’ve replaced their 20-year-old phone system and have new furniture, printers and computer technology.

The second phase will include Mobile Outreach Street Health (MOSH), which will move into the building by the beginning of August. The dental clinic is the third and final phase of the move. It’s expected to open by Aug. 31.

Wilson said the new space doubles the number of exam rooms from seven to 14, making it easier for physicians needing to rebook appointments. It will also allow the clinic to provide better opportunities for medical and nursing students.

“The one thing we have to be careful about is managing people’s expectations. New space doesn’t mean new services,” he said.