Nova Scotia police ask for public help to find missing man

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help to locate Wayne Mervin Kaizer, 55, of Gold River.

In a media release, Lunenburg District RCMP said Kaizer was last seen by a family member on Thursday. He is described as an Indigenous man, is 5’2” tall and about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The only clothing description available is that he always wears jeans.

Police said Kaizer does not have a vehicle or cell phone and has no access to finances. He does travel to Chester and Bridgewater areas on a regular basis.