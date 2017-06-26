Ontario couple arrested for stealing rash of vehicles from across Nova Scotia

A man and woman from Ontario have been arrested in connection with multiple motor vehicle thefts throughout Nova Scotia.

On June 22, Lunenburg County District RCMP assisted Bridgewater Police Service in arresting Cory Lee Oickle, 37 and Taylor Erin Burgess, 27.

In a media release, RCMP said the pair are from Windsor, Ontario and were arrested in Bridgewater.

They’ve been linked to thefts throughout the province including Tantallon, Liverpool, New Germany, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Chester, Guysborough, Stellarton and Antigonish.

They have also been linked to vehicle thefts in Windsor, Ontario.

In addition to stealing vehicles, they were arrested in connection with stealing items from unlocked vehicles. At the time of their arrests, the couple was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander SUV stolen from Guysborough.

Cory Lee Oickle is facing the following charges:

· Five counts of Theft under $5,000

· Three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

· One count of Uttering Threats

· One count of Assault

· Two counts of Breach of Recognizance

Taylor Erin Burgess is facing the following charges:

· Three counts of Theft under $5,000

· Three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

· One count of Assault

· One count of Breach of Recognizance