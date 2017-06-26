Project Sunscreen raising funds for summer items to help Halifax homeless

A crowdfunding campaign is hoping to make the summer a little easier on street-involved people in Halifax.

Project Sunscreen, led by Halifax resident Catherine Chapman, raises funds to buy items that many homeless and near-homeless people often don’t have access to in the summer, according to a release.

The items are all packed into bags and include things like bug spray, rain ponchos, toiletries, and sunscreen.

Each bag costs $15-25 depending on where supplies are available, the release said. In the past, about 20 to 40 bags have been assembled per year. If there are extra supplies that can't be held for the next year, they are donated to Halifax shelters and drop-ins.

The release said since the project raised over $900 in 2016, this year’s goal is $1,200. Over the past month, the campaign has raised $700 so far.

This is the last full week of fundraising, since the bags are always handed out on or near July 4 in honour of Catherine's mother, Margaret, who was born on that date.

“Margaret had a heart for the downtrodden and those in need of a little extra love. She left this world way too soon, but that passion for helping others lives on through her family and friends. Project Sunscreen was born out of a desire to reflect Margaret's care for others,” the release said.