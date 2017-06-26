Roof collapses at Nova Scotia liquor store

No one was injured, but there will surely be lots of broken glass to clean up after the roof collapsed at a Nova Scotia liquor store on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police got a 911 call just after 3 p.m. on Monday saying the roof had collapsed at the NSLC location on Front Street in Wolfville.

“Apparently everybody got out safely before the roof collapsed, so that’s a positive thing,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson had no details as to the cause of the roof collapse, and said the Wolfville fire department was on scene to clean up.