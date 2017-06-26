Roof collapses at Nova Scotia liquor store
No one was injured, but there will surely be lots of broken glass to clean up after the roof collapsed at a Nova Scotia liquor store on Monday.
Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said police got a 911 call just after 3 p.m. on Monday saying the roof had collapsed at the NSLC location on Front Street in Wolfville.
“Apparently everybody got out safely before the roof collapsed, so that’s a positive thing,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson had no details as to the cause of the roof collapse, and said the Wolfville fire department was on scene to clean up.
“We’re there directing traffic and we’re just glad everybody got out safely,” he said.