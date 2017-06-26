Travelling criminals rack up charges after string of vehicle thefts in N.S.

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — A man and woman from Windsor, Ont., have racked up a laundry list of criminal charges after police in Nova Scotia allege the duo toured the province stealing cars.

In an RCMP press release that reads like a Bonnie and Clyde escapade, the pair were arrested in Bridgewater on Monday in connection to a rash of motor vehicle thefts and other robberies across the province including in Liverpool, New Germany, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Chester, Tantallon, Guysborough, Stellarton and Antigonish.

Police say Cory Lee Oickle, 37, and Taylor Erin Burgess, 27, were cruising in a 2015 Toyota Highlander SUV stolen from Guysborough when the Mounties tracked them down.

Both are facing multiple charges for thefts under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, assault and breach of recognizance.

Police say the duo, who stole vehicles but also pilfered items from unlocked cars, are also linked to vehicle thefts in Windsor.