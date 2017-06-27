Australian company that could create 200 Halifax jobs approved for payroll rebate
NSBI estimates the company could spend $56.5 million in salaries, making it eligible for a rebate of up to $4.9 million over five years.
In a media release issued Tuesday morning, Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) announced the payroll rebate for Pepper Services (Canada) Ltd.
Pepper Group is a residential mortgage, consumer lender and loan servicer based in Sydney, Australia.
NSBI said it has the potential to create up to a maximum of 200 jobs in the expansion of its Global Shared Service Centre in Halifax.
Based on the maximum growth forecast of the five-year payroll rebate agreement, NSBI estimated the company would spend $56,500,000 in salaries.
As a result, Pepper Group would earn up to $4,955,000 over five years.
Pepper Group would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it created fewer than 200 new jobs.