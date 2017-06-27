Australian company that could create 200 Halifax jobs approved for payroll rebate

A company that could bring up to 200 jobs to Halifax has been approved for a payroll rebate that could amount to $4.95 million over five years.

In a media release issued Tuesday morning, Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) announced the payroll rebate for Pepper Services (Canada) Ltd.

Pepper Group is a residential mortgage, consumer lender and loan servicer based in Sydney, Australia.

NSBI said it has the potential to create up to a maximum of 200 jobs in the expansion of its Global Shared Service Centre in Halifax.

Based on the maximum growth forecast of the five-year payroll rebate agreement, NSBI estimated the company would spend $56,500,000 in salaries.

As a result, Pepper Group would earn up to $4,955,000 over five years.