'Destruction of their culture:' Halifax protest aims to expose Canada 150

Canada 150 should not be a day of patriotic day of celebration.



This is the message members of Solidarity Halifax will be spreading throughout the city early Wednesday morning as they stage a protest in solidarity with Indigenous people who believe the day should be one of mourning and resistance.

They are calling the protest Expose 150, and will be at the Halifax end of the Macdonald Bridge on the corner of Gottingen and North streets during the morning traffic rush.

Their goal is to hand out pamphlets that will inform commuters of the historical elements that they believe Canada 150 celebrations leave out, which one of the organizers, Chelsea Fougere, says is essentially the exploitation and genocide of Indigenous people.

“Settlers have been attempting to destroy the Indigenous cultures present on Turtle Island since before Confederation,” she said, referring to the traditional Indigenous name for North America.



“To many Indigenous folks, the Canada 150 celebrations are effectively celebrating the theft of their land and a destruction of their culture.”

Mi’Kmaw Native Friendship Centre Elder, Bill Lewis, will also be in attendance at the demonstration.

“The event is really about reminding other settlers about the full historical context of the celebration and to encourage them to reflect on what it is to find pride in genocide, and to encourage them to reflect on the ways that Canadian culture continues to harm Indigenous communities,” said Fougere.

Emily Coolen will also be participating in the protest and says her biggest problem with Canada 150 is how much money the government has put into organizing celebrations, believing it could be put to better use.

“Infrastructure and resources for Indigenous communities are always lacking, even though the Canadian government has acknowledged that they have a responsibility to assist with them,” she said.

Coolen said she just wants people to really understand what they are celebrating.