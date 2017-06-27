Halifax start-up aims to make travel 'risk-free' for airline employees

A Halifax start-up is hoping to make last-minute travel “risk-free” for airline employees, retirees and their friends and family.

Those airline employees get basically free flights anywhere in the world, only having to pay airport taxes.

But they always fly standby, often at the last minute. That means if they get bumped from a flight and they booked a hotel, they’ll be charged cancellation fees.

GoBumpFree is a website that lets those in the airline industry book last-minute accommodations, within 72 hours of their trip.

It looks a lot like Expedia or Trivago, but there’s one big difference: if an airline employee books on GoBumpFree and they get bumped from their flight, they don’t have to pay cancellation fees to the hotel or resort they booked with.

“It’s free for them to sign up. It’s free for them to cancel last-minute. It’s risk-free,” GoBumpFree founder Donna Lavallee said in an interview.

Lavallee, who used to work in the airline industry, said she came up with the idea while on vacation. She noticed hotels were often empty, and thought tapping into the market of airline employees would be a good way to fill them.

“They’re a great customer base that can really promote for them,” she said. “It’s like free marketing for the hotels.”

After she originally launched the site in October 2016, Lavallee re-launched her new and improved site this week after some technology upgrades and adding more destinations.

Lavallee said she hopes to become the primary booking tool for any airline employee across the globe – and to bring some tourism business to Nova Scotia.