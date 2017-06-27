Public's help sought to find missing Halifax woman

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a young Halifax woman.

The police force says 20-year-old Angelee Grace Searle was last heard from June 24, and was reported missing to police two days later.

“There is no information to suggest that Angelee has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for her well-being,” a Halifax Regional Police statement issued Tuesday said.

Searle is described as white, five-foot-four, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brownish-blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black tights and a pink and white striped shirt.