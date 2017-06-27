Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall

A Halifax man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Angela Hall six years ago.

On April 29, 2011, at about 8:21 p.m., police responded to a call about an injured person in a building on Primrose Street in Dartmouth.

They located Hall, 38, in the building and she was taken to hospital where she later died.

On Tuesday, investigators in the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested 25-year-old Christian Enang Clyke of Halifax.

According to a police release, Clyke was already in police custody for an unrelated matter when he was arrested.

Clyke is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday to face a charge of second degree murder.

Hall’s daughter, Alicia Shay-Riley, told Metro in 2013 she’d reconnected with her mother just a few years before her death.

“The hardest thing is that I can’t just call her up now,” said Shay-Riley via text message.

“When I had a hard day I’d call her and she would know what to say to make me laugh."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect further arrests will be made.