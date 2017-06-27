More Commons concerts? City says 'you never know' what could happen after Deadmau5 show

Concert goers are expected to show up in large numbers for the first major outdoor concert on the Halifax Common since 2010.

This weekend, Deadmau5 will showcase his CUBE 2.1, which he calls “the world’s most transformative DJ stand.”

The free event is expected to attract as many as 25,000 people to the Common concert site.

“This is something that has never been in Canada yet. In fact it’s only been to the US at a few stops and it’s only the beginning of the Cube,” explained HRM civic events coordinator Billy Comer.

“It’ll be the first time the country gets to see it since we’re live on CBC and it’s a great opportunity for people to see an electronic show at the top tier.”

Comer said one of their main goals for Canada 150 celebrations was to have everyone in one common space. The Halifax Common site was the largest capable of handling the numbers of people expected to descend on the area for the concert, fireworks and family events.

“I think having a concert on the Common is great to see. It’s such an accessible space,” Comer said.

“It’s just an incredible atmosphere for a concert as well. There are so many great sight lines.”

As for whether this might mark a rebirth of concerts on the Common?

“You never know. We’re doing Canada Day. It’s a free event for the city, a free event for HRM for people to come on out,” Comer said.

“But I don’t know about that yet. I guess it always has to come down to what the request is.”

Some of the larger outdoor Halifax Common concerts from the past:

Country Rocks, Aug. 6-7, 2010, featuring Johnny Reid, Alan Jackson, others

Halifax Rocks, July 24, 2010, Black Eyed Peas, Weezer, others

Halifax Rocks, July 18, 2009, Kiss

Paul McCartney, July 11, 2009

Keith Urban, Aug. 30, 2008