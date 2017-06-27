Police arrest Halifax man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Nova Scotia police have arrested a Halifax man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a media release, Lunenburg District RCMP said they received a complaint at 2:30 a.m. Monday about a possible impaired driver on Highway 103. The vehicle was located and stopped by RCMP officers between exits 11 and 12.

The driver provided a false name and told police he didn’t have identification. However, officers were able to determine he was Paul Michael Lucas, 51, of Halifax.

Lucas was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued by Correctional Services Canada for a parole violation.

Following a search of the vehicle, a quantity of pills was seized and Lucas was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug and with obstruction of justice. Police said further charges are pending.

Lucas was held in RCMP custody and taken to Bridgewater provincial court for the parole violation. He will be transferred into the custody of Correctional Services Canada.