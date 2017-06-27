Nova Scotia Tattoo celebrates Canada 150 ‘East Coast style’

This year’s Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo will be commemorating the “special milestone” of Canada 150, along with the 100th anniversary of both Vimy Ridge and the Halifax Explosion.

The annual event will see more than 1,500 performers from across Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, the U.S. and the U.K. take to the floor at the Scotiabank Centre from June 29 to July 6.

While the Tattoo is “still celebrating and honouring a lot of the same traditions that are very popular and people love,” managing director and executive producer Jennie King said there are new performers this year, along with 3D projection.

But Canada’s 150th birthday is going to be centre stage.

“It’s a special milestone to celebrate and we’re gonna do it in a big way,” King said.

“It’s the underlying theme of everything: lots of Canadian content, Canadian music, Canadian dancers. The theme is definitely there, the colouring is there, so it’s just a big part of the whole show.”

Keely McBride, from Edmonton, is joining dancers from across Canada, the U.S., New Zealand, Australia and the U.K for her first time at the Tattoo.

“I’ve heard such great things about the Nova Scotia Tattoo from many people that I know who’ve done it. So I thought, ‘Why not? This is the year,’” she said. “I mean, Canada’s 150. I might as well come out and celebrate East Coast style.”