Gunshots heard in Dartmouth neighbourhood, injured teen shows up at hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in Dartmouth and a teen later showed up injured to the hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Tacoma Drive and Valleyfield Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday over reports of gunshots being heard and people running from the area.

Police were unable to locate any evidence after a K9 search, but shortly later, a 16-year-old Dartmouth boy showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

“This is reported to have occurred in the area of Tacoma Drive around the time of the initial weapons complaint,” a police statement said.