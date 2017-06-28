Halifax waterfront sea bridge won't open in time for Canada Day crowds

The highly anticipated floating boardwalk on the Halifax waterfront won’t be open to the public in time for the long weekend crowds.

“Our expectation is that we will not open for the long weekend even if it is complete,” said Jennifer Angel, acting president and CEO of Waterfront Development.

“From an operations point of view to open a new piece of infrastructure with what could be very large crowds we don’t think is prudent.”

Over the long weekend, Angel said Lower Water Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Prince Street to George Street to help ease the congestion.

The new piece of waterfront infrastructure is being called a sea bridge. More than 500 feet in length, Angel said it is made up of large floating docks 10 feet wide and about 40 feet long.

It will run from Cable Wharf to Acadia Wharf, when complete.

Although the sea bridge is expected to be in use until November 2019 when the Queen’s Marque project is slated for completion, Angel said it will be removed during the winter months.

Construction activity, weather and sea state will also dictate when the sea bridge must be closed to the public.

“It is not intended to be a replacement boardwalk. The main pedestrian corridor is Lower Water Street. We have also indicated on our wayfinding signage that Bedford Row is a good alternative,” Angel said.

“It is really intended to be a secondary, interesting pedestrian corridor. But the main pedestrian corridor remains Lower Water Street and Bedford Row.”

Angel said by next week “waterfront ambassadors” will be working onsite to help tourists and locals to navigate the waterfront.

“There has been a fair amount of construction happening on the waterfront and also throughout the downtown and we recognize that it can be frustrating to people,” she said.