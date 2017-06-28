Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steaming toward Halifax for Canada Day celebration

HALIFAX — The massive aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is steaming towards Halifax for a rare visit.

The ship is expected to arrive at the mouth of the city's harbour early this afternoon, and the U.S. navy says the warship will stay for the Canada Day long weekend.

The commander of the carrier's strike group, Rear Admiral Jim Malloy, says the visit represents an acknowledgment of the close ties between Canada and the United States.

Named after the 34th U.S. president and launched in 1975, the carrier is the second-oldest Nimitz-class vessel in the U.S. navy's fleet.

Its flight deck is larger than three football fields, and its crew can include up to 6,200 sailors and airmen.