Halifax Mayor Mike Savage does his best deadmau5 impression promoting Canada Day concert
In a video posted on Twitter, Mayor Mike Savage tries his hand at DJing in council chambers, and learns how deadmau5 is actually pronounced.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Don’t quit your day job, Mr. Mayor.
In a video posted on Twitter, Mayor Mike Savage tries his hand at DJing in council chambers, and learns how deadmau5 is actually pronounced.
“With some help from our friends in Ottawa, we have a big party planned to mark Canada 150. That’s right, a free concert on the Halifax Common featuring headliner deadmau-five,” Savage says in the video.
A voice behind the camera chimes in, “Mr. Mayor, it’s actually ‘deadmouse.’”
The concert is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and along with the aforementioned Canadian DJ, will feature performances by Matt Mays, Celtic band Ashelin, Poet Laureate Rebecca Thomas, Francophone Rockers Izabelle Ouellet, and Reeny Smith from North Preston and Neptune Theatre will present a tribute to Stan Rogers.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Port of Halifax to welcome its biggest ship yet - the 349-metre Zim Antwerp
-
Police seek suspects who took horse statue from park and placed it on school roof
-
'Destruction of their culture:' Halifax protest aims to expose Canada 150