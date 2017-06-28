Halifax Mayor Mike Savage does his best deadmau5 impression promoting Canada Day concert

Don’t quit your day job, Mr. Mayor.

In a video posted on Twitter, Mayor Mike Savage tries his hand at DJing in council chambers, and learns how deadmau5 is actually pronounced.

“With some help from our friends in Ottawa, we have a big party planned to mark Canada 150. That’s right, a free concert on the Halifax Common featuring headliner deadmau-five,” Savage says in the video.

A voice behind the camera chimes in, “Mr. Mayor, it’s actually ‘deadmouse.’”