Halifax hoop dreamers share the court with NBA superstar Andrew Wiggins

Meeting an NBA player was the icing on the cake for Romerace Smith on the first day of the North Preston Bulls elite basketball camp on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old Graham Creighton Junior High student was one of 40 athletes between the ages of 12 and 15 selected to participate in the two-day event featuring NBA rookie of the year Andrew Wiggins.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player is a guest speaker and leader at the elite camp. His appearance in the St. Mary’s University gymnasium on Wednesday morning was met with enthusiasm from the young athletes.

“It’s always good to see an NBA player but Andrew Wiggins? He’s so nice. It’s a blessing. Some kids don’t get this. I’m just blessed to have all this,” Smith said while taking a break from the court.

“Just to get selected at a top 40 camp like this, coming out here, showing the coaches what I can do and showcasing my skill. That’s just fun. Exciting. Really exciting.”

The North Preston Bulls and a group of community leaders organized the event. They wanted to give local youth an elite basketball opportunity in their own province.

Athletes were selected based on skill, school work ethic and leadership qualities.

“This is huge for North Preston as a basketball community. Basketball is something that we value, it’s something that we’ve valued for years, and it gives kids opportunity. There are other things going on in the community, but basketball is a positive light,” said camp leader Nevell Provo.

“We have a lot of role models in the basketball world and the talent is there. For me personally basketball was a vehicle, it was a tool, it was a way to avoid certain distractions and to have goals and to have things that I could see myself doing. It got me to great places.”

In addition to on and off court training, Provo said the camp provides an opportunity to teach young people about setting goals.

“We’re teaching them about the classes they need to be taking, the life lessons they need to have, and about values,” Provo said.

“We wanted to create something within Nova Scotia that these kids could value and take further than the game of basketball.”

Organizers plan to make the elite camp an annual event.

In an interview, Wiggins said this was his first time visiting Nova Scotia. The Timberwolves player is originally from Ontario, and said he’s excited to be working with youth from this community.

“My good friend Nevell asked me to come out and see the kids and work with them. It’s always good giving back. It means a lot for me to be here,” Wiggins said.