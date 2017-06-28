'Proud to be a Nova Scotian:' New Halifax exhibit explores 150 years of remarkable citizens

Remarkable Nova Scotians are being recognized for their innovation and influence on the province in a new historical exhibit.

Vanguard: 150 Years of Remarkable Nova Scotians will be on display at the Museum of Natural History to celebrate not only Canada’s 150th birthday, but 150 years of Nova Scotia.

The exhibit will feature two notable Nova Scotians for every decade of the last 150 years, some of which people may not expect.

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised,” Jeff Gray, curator of visitor experiences & exhibits said Wednesday before the grand opening.

“People won’t be surprised Rita Joe or Anna Leonowens are on the list, but I think they will be pleasantly surprised to see somebody like Alex MacLean from East Coast Lifestyle on there as well.”

Each of the two people per decade will be represented with artifacts and physical objects related to them, which will be displayed in a case at the exhibit, as well as a newspaper from the decade their work or influence was most recognized.

The planning for the exhibit began last year, after brainstorming on how to celebrate the 150th birthday of Canada.

“We wanted to do something that explored Nova Scotians,” said Gray.

“A lot of remarkable things have happened in the last 150 years here. This show certainly celebrates people and their accomplishments, but I think it also celebrates people who maybe have not received a lot of the acclaim.”

While some of the people on exhibit were selected by a committee, others were crowd sourced and voted on by the public this past winter.

“It wasn’t us trying to put them head to head against each other, it was just all these people represented different aspects of Nova Scotian society and culture,” said Martin Hubley, curator for the cultural history collection.

“We wanted to give people a chance to say who they feel more of a connection to - which person makes them more proud to be a Nova Scotian.”

There will also be a multimedia presentation dedicated to those who were shortlisted in the vote.